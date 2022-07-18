Burlington City Council to consider long-term lease for Beta Technologies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beta Technologies wants to expand manufacturing in the Champlain Valley. And the company known for its futuristic electric aircraft could come one step closer to that goal Monday night.

Burlington’s City Council will take up a measure to approve a lease of at least 75 years between the airport and Beta Technologies.

Beta has been a tenant of the Burlington International Airport since 2019 and has expanded to become a company of more than 300 people with engineering and manufacturing facilities.

The airport has been negotiating with Beta for several months and is now seeking council approval for the seven-decade agreement.

“That I think gets the balance right between being very supportive of this very exciting growth, start-up that has the opportunity to have enormous economic positive impacts and enormous environmental positive impacts and it is a lease that also protects the interests of the city and the airport,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

In a memo to the council, the airport lays out some of Beta’s plans including an approximately 355,000-square-foot building for the design, production and assembly of electric aircraft, a 320-vehicle parking lot and a 15,000-square-foot child care center for employees.

The memo also says Beta hopes to hire another 300 employees and 50 interns and to bring a production facility online by 2023.

Councilors will have the ability to approve or deny this lease agreement.

Progressive Councilor Jack Hanson says he needs to understand the exact details of the agreement before giving the greenlight, but that Beta has massive potential as a Vermont company.

“I think, in general, the opportunity to host electric aviation is a huge opportunity and so I’m excited to make that work and see what we can do to accelerate the move to electric aircraft by working with Beta. So, there’s a lot of opportunity there,” Hanson said.

According to city documents, Beta projects $200 million worth of salaries and capital investments through 2024.

COUNCIL TO CONSIDER UNION CONTRACTS

Burlington councilors on Monday will also decide whether to approve two major union contracts in the city.

The first is a collective bargaining agreement with AFSCME, which represents a large number of city employees.

The four-year contract focuses on policies around family and medical leave.

The Burlington Police Association contract will also be discussed. This has already been agreed to by the police union.

The mayor says this is critical in rebuilding the police department. Weinberger hopes this will address police accountability issues, as well.

Related Stories:

South Burlington City Council paves way for Beta parking plans

Beta Technologies clears big hurdle in plans to build new facility

South Burlington expected to approve new Beta Technologies proposal

Beta announces $375M in new financing

South Burlington City Council considers changing controversial land-use rule

Could South Burlington permitting delays push out big developers?

Will parking problems stop Beta Technologies from expanding in Vermont?

City council to address expansion conflicts at Burlington airport

Burlington electric plane startup seeks permit for major expansion

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.