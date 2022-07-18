Advertisement

Burlington may eliminate minimum parking requirements for developers

The City Council could eliminate minimum parking requirements in all of Burlington for new...
The City Council could eliminate minimum parking requirements in all of Burlington for new development.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Major changes could shake up parking in Burlington.

The City Council could eliminate minimum parking requirements in all of Burlington for new development.

Currently, developers need to build a mandatory minimum number of parking spaces for developments, which councilors have said has led to vacant, unused parking in the city.

Councilors in support of this hope it will not only address climate crisis goals but will lower the cost of housing because developers will not be mandated to build more parking than they need.

“When building new construction the city is not going to force the developer to build more parking in what they actually need, we are going to eliminate that and also we are going to have these developers actually provide help and support to their tenants or employees at their location in getting around more sustainably,” said Jack Hanson, P-Burlington City Council.

The elimination of minimum parking took effect for the downtown and the city’s busiest streets in 2020.

Related Stories:

Burlington measure seeks to reduce minimum parking requirements for developers

Burlington considers changing minimum parking requirements

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claremont NH Drug Bust
Drug bust at Claremont, New Hampshire home
The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say robbed a store in...
Police search for suspect in armed robbery
Heavy Police presence in Plattsburgh as crews investigate a homicide.
Plattsburgh homicide cause of death released
A Vermont man died Sunday when his truck crashed into a tree in the town of Benson.
Vermont man killed in Benson crash
Missing NY teen found unharmed
Missing New York teen found unharmed

Latest News

The Vermont Labor Department is trying a new approach to place people in jobs that are...
New ‘Triple Play Job Fest’ sets up shop at baseball games in search of workers
mm
What it takes to swim across a lake
Robert White sailing on Lake Champlain.
Vermont sailing camp aims to boost diversity, inclusivity in historically white sport
mm
Staffing shortages continue to slow mail delivery in the region