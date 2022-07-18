Burlington may eliminate minimum parking requirements for developers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Major changes could shake up parking in Burlington.

The City Council could eliminate minimum parking requirements in all of Burlington for new development.

Currently, developers need to build a mandatory minimum number of parking spaces for developments, which councilors have said has led to vacant, unused parking in the city.

Councilors in support of this hope it will not only address climate crisis goals but will lower the cost of housing because developers will not be mandated to build more parking than they need.

“When building new construction the city is not going to force the developer to build more parking in what they actually need, we are going to eliminate that and also we are going to have these developers actually provide help and support to their tenants or employees at their location in getting around more sustainably,” said Jack Hanson, P-Burlington City Council.

The elimination of minimum parking took effect for the downtown and the city’s busiest streets in 2020.

Related Stories:

Burlington measure seeks to reduce minimum parking requirements for developers

Burlington considers changing minimum parking requirements

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.