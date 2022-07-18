Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations back to March levels

New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks. (CNN, NOVAVAX)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise across the country.

John Hopkins University said average daily cases have more than tripled over the past three months. Meanwhile, federal government data shows current hospitalizations surpassed 40,000 for the first time in about four months.

John Hopkins University found the average number of daily deaths has risen above 400 for the first time in two months.

More than half of the U.S. population lives in a county with a high COVID-19 community level. If you live in one of those counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask indoors.

Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge. (CNN, NYC MEDIA)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claremont NH Drug Bust
Drug bust at Claremont, New Hampshire home
The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say robbed a store in...
Police search for suspect in armed robbery
Heavy Police presence in Plattsburgh as crews investigate a homicide.
Plattsburgh homicide cause of death released
South End Burlington Planning
Planning for Burlington’s South End
Interactions with bears are up across the Green Mountain State according to the Vermont Fish...
Bear calls up, protecting your property and backyard livestock

Latest News

One of the suspected middlemen in the 2018 kidnapping and death of a Vermont man as part of a...
Suspect in 2018 Vermont murder-for-hire due to change plea
GE announced in November that it planned to split into three companies focused on aviation,...
GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split
Every two seconds someone in the US needs blood or platelets, according to the American Red...
American Red Cross seeks blood donations to prevent summer shortage
Judge Elizabeth Scherer participates in a sidebar discussion via headset during jury selection...
GRAPHIC LIVE: Florida high school shooter’s penalty trial begins
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson scrambles during the second half of an NCAA college...
Florida Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson discontinuing ‘AR-15’ nickname