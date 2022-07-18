Lawmakers call on V.A. to provide benefits to LGBTQ+ Veteran’s spouses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 41 U.S. Senate lawmakers signed onto a letter to Department of Veterans Affairs (V.A.) Secretary Denis McDonough, urging answers and speedy action to ensure same-sex veteran couples have access to the full and complete spousal benefits.

New Hampshire Democratic Senators Maggie Hassan, and Jeanne Shaheen, New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Vermont Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, and Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders signed the letter.

According to a press release issued by Senator Hassan, the Senators underscored reported examples of the VA’s refusal to deem same-sex marriages as having met the statutory marriage duration or deadline requirements when couples were legally barred from marrying within that timeframe immediately before the veteran’s death.

In the letter, the Senators highlighted how denying benefits in cases where same-sex couples failed to meet marriage duration requirements have left them ineligible for benefits due to living in places where marriage laws barred them from marrying—even though they were in loving, committed relationships and would have married earlier if they could have.

“Each of our veterans and their spouses deserve the same quality care and services once they leave the military – no matter who they love. Our veterans and their families, who selflessly served our nation and have sacrificed so much, must be afforded the benefits they have so rightly earned. This is not only a matter of fairness and equity, it is the morally right thing to do,” wrote the Senators. “Yet, we have recently heard from numerous survivors about issues they are facing when they attempt to access the full Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits that they are entitled to under the law.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.