New ‘Triple Play Job Fest’ sets up shop at baseball games in search of workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It seems there are more jobs than people to fill them in Vermont. Now, the state Labor Department is trying to do something about it. They have a new approach to place people in jobs that are difficult to fill. It’s called the Triple Play Job Fest.

“We’re committed to growing our workforce and we’re committed to finding new and innovative ways to do that,” said Cindy Robillard of the Vermont Department of Labor.

State leaders say traditional methods of recruiting just aren’t cutting it anymore, so they’re shifting their strategy.

“We need to do things differently. We need to find innovative ways to reach out to job seekers. We are hearing from employers, we know that it’s difficult and we know that some of the traditional methods and recruitment processes have not been working as well,” Robillard said.

She says employers need help in every sector and the need is growing even though the pandemic is subsiding.

That’s why they’ve decided to implement new initiatives like the Triple Play Job Fest to try to draw job seekers this summer by going to where they are, like at the ballpark.

“We’re hoping that if we bring employers to a place where there’s already folks in attendance to see a game, we’re hoping that we can meet the goal of having a couple hundred jobseekers or maybe even exceed it,” Robillard explained.

The job fest will set up shop during games of the Upper Valley Nighthawks in White River Junction, the Vermont Mountaineers in Montpelier and the Vermont Lake Monsters in Burlington.

“Our motivation as a whole, as a department, really stems from trying to meet job seekers where they’re at, and so we spent some time thinking about summer plans and our strategies and said these are three great activities,” Robillard said.

At the Triple Play Job Fest, the Vermont Labor Department is offering free game tickets, vouchers and more to those who stop by.

Click here for more information on the Triple Play Job Fest.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.