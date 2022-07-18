Advertisement

New USPS delivery options for businesses in Vermont, New Hampshire

Businesses in Vermont and New Hampshire can now get next-day postal service deliveries. - File...
Businesses in Vermont and New Hampshire can now get next-day postal service deliveries.
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Businesses in Vermont and New Hampshire can now get next-day postal service deliveries.

Through USPS Connect, Vermonters and Granite Staters can mail a local package one day and have it delivered the same or the next day at a low cost.

It’s part of a larger plan to improve service and make the post office more financially stable. But that requires more manpower and the postal service says it’s hiring to make sure it can deliver on the two-day service and prioritize specific packages.

“When the packages come in as Connect Mobile packages, we are giving those packages top priority because we know that their same-day or next-day delivery and they’re going out to be delivered,” said Albert Simmons, the manager of customer relations for the USPS in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Mailing with Connect Local will cost $2.95 cents for 13-ounce letters and under. If you want to mail up to 25-pound packages, they will be, at most, $6.95.

