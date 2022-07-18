N.H. man accused of stealing car, traveling 100 miles through state

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (WCAX) - Saturday evening, New Hampshire State Police were notified that a vehicle may have been taken from the Irving Gas station in Bethlehem, N.H. The vehicle was identified as a gray 2018 BMW 328 wagon.

BMW Assist was able to locate the car in Canterbury, N.H., shortly after NHSP we’re notified. Police say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on I-93, and didn’t stop for Troopers. They say they stopped pursuing the car, due to the reckless operation, and increasing amount of traffic.

While Troopers stopped the pursuit on the ground, the New Hampshire State Police helicopter was able to follow the vehicle from the sky.

Police say they then deployed a a tire deflation device in the area of Exit 5, near Manchester N.H. The vehicle stopped in the area of Elm and Valley Street.

The driver, Justin Dutton, 40, of Merrimack, N.H. was arrested and will face a number of charges including receiving stolen property, felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, reckless operation, disobeying a police officer and operating after suspension subsequent offense. Police say he also had active bench warrants for his arrest.

