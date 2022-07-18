Advertisement

Police try to ID person of interest in Burlington murder

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have released new video they say shows a person of interest in a murder case.

The man is seen walking on the sidewalk in an oversized, light-colored jacket.

Police say he was spotted in the area just before Hussein Mubarak, 21, was shot and killed on July 7 on Luck Street.

The man in the video was then seen running away right after. Police say he ran into the woods at the north end of Intervale Ave, at the intersection of Manhatten Drive.

He was seen again on the railroad tracks by Intervale Road a short time later.

If you recognize him, call the police in Burlington at 802-540-2326.

