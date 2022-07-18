Reported overdose leads police to armed robbery suspect

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Johnsbury Police say they found a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery when they responded to a report of an overdose.

Police were called to Cote Court Sunday night for a reported fentanyl overdose.

Officers found Andrew Lemieux, 34, at the scene.

Lemieux was wanted by the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly robbing a store in Wolcott on Saturday.

Police took Lemieux to the hospital and then to jail.

He faces charges including assault and robbery in the Wolcott case.

