Advertisement

Sanders slams Manchin over social spending bill

Sen. Bernie Sanders is slamming his colleague Sen. Joe Manchin for derailing a social spending...
Sen. Bernie Sanders is slamming his colleague Sen. Joe Manchin for derailing a social spending bill in the Senate. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders is slamming his colleague Sen. Joe Manchin for derailing a social spending bill in the Senate.

“I made it clear that you have people like Manchin, [Sen. Kyrsten] Sinema to a lesser degree, who are intentionally sabotaging the president’s agenda, what the American people want, what the majority of us in the Democratic caucus want. Nothing new about this,” said Sanders, I-Vermont.

Manchin, of West Virginia, said he won’t back climate or tax provisions in his party’s budget reconciliation package, despite a number of concessions made to pare back the climate provisions.

Manchin had been negotiating the package for months with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claremont NH Drug Bust
Drug bust at Claremont, New Hampshire home
The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say robbed a store in...
Police search for suspect in armed robbery
Heavy Police presence in Plattsburgh as crews investigate a homicide.
Plattsburgh homicide cause of death released
South End Burlington Planning
Planning for Burlington’s South End
Interactions with bears are up across the Green Mountain State according to the Vermont Fish...
Bear calls up, protecting your property and backyard livestock

Latest News

One of the suspected middlemen in the 2018 kidnapping and death of a Vermont man as part of a...
Suspect in 2018 Vermont murder-for-hire due to change plea
Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
Democrat Hochul holds big fundraising lead over GOP’s Zeldin
A Vermont man died Sunday when his truck crashed into a tree in the town of Benson.
Vermont man killed in Benson crash
St. Johnsbury Police say they found a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery when they...
Reported overdose leads police to armed robbery suspect