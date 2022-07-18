Sanders slams Manchin over social spending bill

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders is slamming his colleague Sen. Joe Manchin for derailing a social spending bill in the Senate.

“I made it clear that you have people like Manchin, [Sen. Kyrsten] Sinema to a lesser degree, who are intentionally sabotaging the president’s agenda, what the American people want, what the majority of us in the Democratic caucus want. Nothing new about this,” said Sanders, I-Vermont.

Manchin, of West Virginia, said he won’t back climate or tax provisions in his party’s budget reconciliation package, despite a number of concessions made to pare back the climate provisions.

Manchin had been negotiating the package for months with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

