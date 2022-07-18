Advertisement

Staffing shortages continue to slow mail delivery in the region

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Postal Service says staffing shortages are to blame for ongoing problems with mail delivery in our region.

For months, people have reported delays in receiving mail in both rural and suburban communities in our region. Recently, people have said it’s still a problem.

The postal service said on Monday it’s because of ongoing staffing shortages.

USPS says they need to fill up to a couple of hundred open positions open in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, especially in rural areas where carriers have to juggle routes right now.

“In those locations, you probably see more customers that are not getting mail delivery, let’s say three plus days a week. They might be in a situation where it’s only two days a week because of that situation in that office. But we’re trying to improve by getting more people than one,” said Albert Simmons, the manager of customer relations for the USPS in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

USPS says it’s hiring and trying to get mail to people as quickly as possible.

