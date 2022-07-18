Advertisement

Summer programs for kids watch the weather for activity plans

This week it's the rain but next week it could be the heat keeping your child inside.
This week it's the rain but next week it could be the heat keeping your child inside.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week it’s the rain but next week it could be the heat keeping your child inside.

Summer camps are in full swing this time of year, and counselors like to get their kids outside as often as they can.

Rain or shine, there is no shortage of activities.

With an expected heat wave coming next week, programs like the ones at the YMCA rely on the child care weather watch to plan in advance.

“There’s the yellow, the yellow on the guide, so that’s sort of the caution area. So when it hits, well it could only be 84 degrees temperature but humidity is up to 70%. Then we would start to watch those feel-like temperatures,” said Danielle Harris, the early childhood director.

The Y advises campers should always bring a water bottle and sunscreen for those hot summer days.

