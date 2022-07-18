Teen celebrates completion of swim from Vermont to Canada

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont teen is celebrating a major accomplishment after swimming from Vermont to Canada.

Margaret Rivard is just 15. She’s from Springfield, New Hampshire, but spends her summers in her family’s lake house in Derby.

She’s been swimming since she was little, and watched her older sister swim the length of the lake in 2018. So Rivard decided to give it a go herself, swimming from Newport, Vermont, to Magog, Quebec. That’s 25 miles.

Despite the mental and physical fatigue, Rivard says she just thinks swimming is fun, and that’s what gets her through.

“I just love to swim, so it’s really just swimming is the thing that keeps me going because I love to swim and it’s like a meditation to be in the water for me. It’s a relaxing place for me, so I always find it fun to swim and it’s just wanting to keep going,” she said.

Rivard says she started the swim at around 12:30 a.m. and finished at 4:30 p.m. The total swim time was 15 hours and 51 minutes.

Watch the video below to hear more about the mental stamina and training it takes to complete a swim like that.

