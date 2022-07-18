Advertisement

Teen celebrates completion of swim from Vermont to Canada

By Elissa Borden
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont teen is celebrating a major accomplishment after swimming from Vermont to Canada.

Margaret Rivard is just 15. She’s from Springfield, New Hampshire, but spends her summers in her family’s lake house in Derby.

She’s been swimming since she was little, and watched her older sister swim the length of the lake in 2018. So Rivard decided to give it a go herself, swimming from Newport, Vermont, to Magog, Quebec. That’s 25 miles.

Despite the mental and physical fatigue, Rivard says she just thinks swimming is fun, and that’s what gets her through.

“I just love to swim, so it’s really just swimming is the thing that keeps me going because I love to swim and it’s like a meditation to be in the water for me. It’s a relaxing place for me, so I always find it fun to swim and it’s just wanting to keep going,” she said.

Rivard says she started the swim at around 12:30 a.m. and finished at 4:30 p.m. The total swim time was 15 hours and 51 minutes.

Watch the video below to hear more about the mental stamina and training it takes to complete a swim like that.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claremont NH Drug Bust
Drug bust at Claremont, New Hampshire home
The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say robbed a store in...
Police search for suspect in armed robbery
Heavy Police presence in Plattsburgh as crews investigate a homicide.
Plattsburgh homicide cause of death released
A Vermont man died Sunday when his truck crashed into a tree in the town of Benson.
Vermont man killed in Benson crash
Missing NY teen found unharmed
Missing New York teen found unharmed

Latest News

The City Council could eliminate minimum parking requirements in all of Burlington for new...
Burlington may eliminate minimum parking requirements for developers
The Vermont Labor Department is trying a new approach to place people in jobs that are...
New ‘Triple Play Job Fest’ sets up shop at baseball games in search of workers
mm
What it takes to swim across a lake
Robert White sailing on Lake Champlain.
Vermont sailing camp aims to boost diversity, inclusivity in historically white sport
mm
Staffing shortages continue to slow mail delivery in the region