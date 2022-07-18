Vermont Farm Immersion Program hopes to grow new crop of farmers

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers around Vermont have been fighting for ways to stay afloat by adding products, running farm stands and now, opening summer camps.

The “Vermont Farm Immersion Program” is for adults who want to learn more about running a farm, or just how to grow food in their own backyard.

Many farmers, like Dave Hartshorn of Hartshorn Farm, learned the craft from the community, and a lot of trial and error.

“The biggest thing you learn is by mistakes, [I] made a lot of them, never make them twice, but [I] make new mistakes all the time,” Hartshorn said.

At the farm in Waitsfield, Hartshorn has grown pumpkins, strawberries, blueberries, and veggies. They have a sugaring operation as well, all without a formal farming education. What he is seeing as he ages in the profession, is a need to share that knowledge, for the future of the farming.

“Sustainability is all about adapting and coming up with new innovation,” he said.

That’s where the Farm Immersion Program comes in. It’s an overnight camp for adults. Amy Todisco ran the program for the farm that was dreamed up a few years ago and had its first run last year.

“The opportunity to educate and inspire people to go and take some action in a positive direction,” Todisco said. “I think learning by experiencing it is so much more powerful than sitting in a classroom and hearing about it or learning about it online.”

They want to help people understand how to simply grow good food, through a 5 day immersive experience. Your meals are covered by a chef and often includes food grown on site and you can stay there or just spend the day. It comes at a cost of $2,000 and you learn about each crop and what it takes to grow organic food, hydroponic systems, business coaching, as well as connecting to the land.

“We’re not limiting it to just people that want to farm, its even for folks that just want to do more in their own backyard,” Todisco said.

So while education is just one piece of the puzzle, they say the payout comes in more ways than just profit.

“I’m hoping these mentees have a sense that, we can take a lot of this because we have the success to balance it out,” said Hartshorn.

They are still looking for people to join this year’s program, which begins August 15. More details, including the link for the application, can be found here.

