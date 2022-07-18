Vermont man killed in Benson crash

BENSON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man died Sunday when he crashed his truck crashed into a tree in the town of Benson.

Vermont State Police say Robert Greeno, 54, of Sudbury, was driving on Hulett Hill Road shortly after 4 p.m. when his pickup went off the road and struck the tree.

Greeno was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police investigators are awaiting an autopsy.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

