Vermont sailing camp aims to boost diversity, inclusivity in historically white sport

BURLINGTON, Vt. (CBS) - When you think of summer camp, you probably think of sports like archery, swimming and sailing. But sailing can often feel out of reach for many families, especially in communities of color. This statistic may surprise you: only 1.1% of the country’s sailing population is diverse.

CBS News Reporter Adriana Diaz hit the water to see how one sailing camp is trying to change that in a state that has one of the least diverse populations in the country-- Vermont.

Siblings Robert and Mabel White are used to charting their own course.

Robert White: People just seem surprised.

Adriana Diaz: Why do you think they’re surprised?

Robert White: ‘Cause I’m the only Black person who sails.

Mabel White: Uh-hum.

They’re usually some of the only minorities they see sailing on shimmering Lake Champlain, between Vermont and New York.

Robert White: This is a refreshing feeling to have just being on the lake and sailing.

Adriana Diaz: Does it help you clear your mind?

Robert and Mabel White: (Together) Yeah.

The teens have been sailing since they were 6. Now, they’re at a camp trying to change the face of sailing, often seen as too white, too expensive, elitist and historically exclusionary.

“We’re undoing damage that has happened in the sport from there being a “Whites Only” sign on the front door of a yacht club,” said Owen Milne, the executive director of the Lake Champlain Community Sailing Center. “If ‘sailing’ is our middle name, ‘community’ is our first name.

To better live up to that first name, last year, the center started providing free sailing camp to kids from diverse backgrounds to better reflect this community, one rich with refugees and immigrants from places like Nepal and Congo.

Adriana Diaz: What was the racial makeup of the camp before this initiative?

Owen Milne: We might have had five or six kids for a full summer.

Adriana Diaz: Kids of color?

Owen Milne: And that was out of 500. And now we’re--

Adriana Diaz: Wow.

Owen Milne: Right? Five or six out of 500 is not OK. We’re on track to hopefully get to 25% in the next few years and we think we can get there.

To get there, the camp began advertising in seven different languages including Arabic, Somali and Nepali to find campers like Adam Alamatouri, originally from Syria.

“We get to kayak. We get to sail for free and it’s very fun to just go out in the water. I used to be scared of water, but now I could just jump in right now,” Alamatouri said with a smile.

The idea for the camp to tackle its diversity problem came after the national reckoning that followed the murder of George Floyd.

“It’s unfortunate that it took an uprising for this to end up on the front of our consciousness. But the reality of it is we don’t want it to slip away. So that’s why we’ve made this promise to these families that will extend out decades,” Milne said.

The goal is to reach as many kids as possible, not just so they can learn their way on the water but the quick thinking needed in life.

Donations help diverse students like Finn Sonstrom, whose mother is Mexican and Native American, with a month of sailing camp for four years straight. That usually costs almost $7,000.

Finn Shonstrom: When my mom told me, like, ‘Four weeks, four years,’ I was like, ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait. You must be getting something wrong. That’s crazy.’ And like, and it’s free. Like, yes, of course I’ll do it.

Adriana Diaz: It sounded too good to be true?

Finn Shonstrom: Yeah.

“We actually make a promise to make it free for life. And then once they turn 15, they can work here as a junior instructor,” Milne said. “We get great employees at the end of it.”

...And the chance to help the sport spread its sails.

Mabel White: It’s nice to see other people are, like, joining.

Adriana Diaz: Other Black people.

Mabel White: Yeah. So more kids of color, like, can experience it.

Adriana Diaz: The magic of being on the water?

Mabel White: Yeah.

Adriana Diaz: It is pretty magical, isn’t it?

Mabel White: Uh-huh.

Robert White: Uh-huh.

