Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a hot and sunny weekend, we picked up some much-needed rain on Monday. Showers and storms will be scattered across the region through early Tuesday morning. Skies are expected to be mainly dry on Tuesday with the chance of a passing late-day shower or thunderstorm. It will remain muggy and be turning hot once again with highs in the mid to upper 80s by the end of the day.

Wednesday could be our hottest days of the week with more partly sunny and humid conditions. Afternoon highs are likely to hit the low 90s. Take it easy and drink plenty of water if you plan to be out in the sun for any length of time. We’ll see a return to scattered showers and thunderstorms by Thursday. Highs will still be in the upper 80s.

It will turn less humid by the end of the week. We’ll see one more hot day on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but dewpoints look to drop by the weekend. We’ll have a chance for a few showers both Saturday and Sunday, but its not looking like a washout of a weekend. Highs will still be in the low to mid 80s.

