BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After yet another sunny, hot weekend, we are headed for some changes in the weather today. A low pressure system will be moving through the northeast today with a whole lot of rain, especially late morning into the evening hours. The rain could be heavy at times, and there could be a few flashes of lightning and a few rumbles of thunder as well.

As the system moves through overnight, the shower & thunderstorm activity will taper off. The sun will return on Tuesday, but there could still be a scattered, passing shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon & evening.

It will dry out for Wednesday, but it is going to be a very hot & muggy day. A frontal system will come through on Thursday with another round of showers & thunderstorms. Then we’ll get a break on Friday with partly sunny skies.

The weekend won’t be bad, but also not perfect. Each day will be partly sunny, but there will be a chance for just a few showers and possible thunderstorms.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the situation today, and we will let you know about any potential problems from all of this rain, both on-air and online. -Gary

