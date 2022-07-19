Clifford drops out of race for Congress

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With three weeks to go until Vermont’s August primary, there is one less Democrat in the race for Congress.

Vermont Digger is reporting that Sianay Chase Clifford is dropping out of the race. The 27-year-old Progressiver from Essex cited lack of funding as the reason for stepping away from the race.

That leaves three Democrats -- Molly Gray, Becca Balint, and Louis Meyers.

Related Stories:

Campaign Countdown: Louis Meyers and Sianay Chase Clifford

Essex native joins Vt. congressional race

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.