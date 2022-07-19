Advertisement

Clifford drops out of race for Congress

Sianay Chase Clifford
Sianay Chase Clifford(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With three weeks to go until Vermont’s August primary, there is one less Democrat in the race for Congress.

Vermont Digger is reporting that Sianay Chase Clifford is dropping out of the race. The 27-year-old Progressiver from Essex cited lack of funding as the reason for stepping away from the race.

That leaves three Democrats -- Molly Gray, Becca Balint, and Louis Meyers.

