Covered Bridge hit again in Lyndonville

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A covered bridge in Lyndonville is damaged again by a truck to tall to fit through.

The Miller Run Covered Bridge has been damaged before, but this time it was hit again on Saturday. The incident happened at the bridge on Center Street.

Police say Joshua Stewart was driving a Penske truck -- following his wife. She made it through the opening fine, but he didn’t.

The truck damaged the roof of the bridge.

Police say once Stewart realized his mistake, he called Police.

Police say there is a sign posted right before saying all vehicles above 11′9″ do not fit under the bridge.

