Current use law changes slightly in Vt. to encourage old growth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters looking to protect their land under the current use law will find updated parameters to do that.

County foresters still want people to manage their land, but for some, it’s now about letting old growth flourish.

The goal of current use is to promote healthy forests in Vermont and keep it green.

The Department of Forest Parks and Recreation reports when the law was created, it was a great way to maximize Vermont’s forests, because the vast majority are privately owned. Being enrolled in the program meant a tax break as long as Vermonters were employing active management practices and stewardship of the land. That could mean opening it up to forestry or other management.

The update passed by the Vermont legislature creates a sub category called “reserve forest land,” which focuses on old growth.

“Which would require you to manage to prevent invasive species, or erosion, or other forest health threats, but largely you would manage this for the eventual attainment of old forest function and values, recognizing that old forests are particularly powerful and important and we have very few on our landscape,” said Michael Snyder, commissioner of the Department of Forest Parks and Recreation.

Snyder says the change still requires oversight by county foresters and management planning. This subcategory is meant to really hone in certain areas in Vermont’s forests that are privately owned and will always have to be forest, like steep slopes or rocky areas.

This was one of the recommendation of the Climate Action plan. To date there are about two million acres of forest enrolled.

But some argue, the state needs more development, not more protections for forests.

Snyder says he understands, but doesn’t think you have to give up one or the other.

“We can figure this out,” said Snyder. ”We can value these vast forest lands, and we can value affordable housing, welcoming families of all types, growing the demographics of our state in balance with our habitat, if you will, and just being thoughtful about how we approach development and protecting private property rights as we kind of welcome and grow and try to do so in balance with trying to hold it all together.”

Snyder says it’s important to balance because the forests, as well as the recreation they provide. is what often brings people to Vermont in the first place.

