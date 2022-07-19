Advertisement

Drug price negotiations would begin in 2026 under proposed bill

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The United States government cannot legally negotiate drug prices, and those skyrocketing prices are putting a financial burden on seniors.

New legislation has been introduced on Capitol Hill that would allow for the government to negotiate better deals. Opponents of the plan side with the drug industry, arguing that limiting profits would stifle drug innovations.

Max Richtman from the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare says that’s just not the case. “That is a phony argument. It is the argument that has been used time and again by the pharmaceutical industry. The pharmaceutical industry is spending so much -- Think they spend $170 million on lobbying the first six months of this year,” he said.

If the bill passes, Richtman says there will be a series of drugs for the rollout process starting next year. It will begin with the 10 most expensive drugs being brought into the negotiation process in 2026.

