Fmr. Senior Adviser for Rhode Island Governor McKee arrested in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - According to the Boston Globe, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee’s former senior adviser was arrested in Vermont.

Vermont state police say on Saturday -- they responded to a burglary on Sunset Drive in Waterbury. On there way, they got another call of a man trying to steal a car from a home on the same street.

When police arrived, they arrested Christopher Farrell, 38 of Stowe.

Farrell was issued a citation to appear in court. He was sent to the hospital to be screened by a mental health professional.

