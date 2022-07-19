Fmr. Senior Adviser for Rhode Island Governor McKee arrested in Vermont

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - According to the Boston Globe, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee’s former senior adviser was arrested in Vermont.

Vermont state police say on Saturday -- they responded to a burglary on Sunset Drive in Waterbury. On there way, they got another call of a man trying to steal a car from a home on the same street.

When police arrived, they arrested Christopher Farrell, 38 of Stowe.

Farrell was issued a citation to appear in court. He was sent to the hospital to be screened by a mental health professional.

