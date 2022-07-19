Henry Ward Beecher sermon site latest NH historical marker

CARROLL, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s latest historical marker commemorates clergyman Henry Ward Beecher’s open-air sermon site from the 1870s near a glacial boulder in the White Mountains area.

Beecher, an abolitionist, proponent of women’s suffrage, and brother to author Harriet Beecher Stowe, came to the area to escape seasonal allergies.

The marker is installed near the intersection of Routes 3 and 302 in a part of Carroll known as Twin Mountain.

The marker says while Beecher was a guest at the Twin Mountain House, located near this site, he conducted sermons that sometimes drew crowds over 1,000. The marker was unveiled earlier this month as part of Carroll’s 250th-anniversary celebration.

