Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to murdering his grandparents, gets 2 life sentences

Nicholas Kenneth Borden-Cortez, age 26, of Springfield, Oregon was sentenced to two consecutive...
Nicholas Kenneth Borden-Cortez, age 26, of Springfield, Oregon was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his grandparents.(Eugene Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Oregon man was sentenced to prison last week after pleading guilty to murdering his grandparents last year.

Nicholas Kenneth Borden-Cortez, 26, pled guilty to the murder of his grandparents on June 14 and was sentenced on July 13 to two life terms in prison, one for each victim, according to a statement from the Eugene Police Department.

Investigators said they found his grandparents, Nancy L. Loucks-Morris, 85, and Gerald Edward Morris, 87, dead inside a home and quickly determined that the couple was murdered.

Later that afternoon, police named Borden-Cortez, their grandson, as a suspect, KPTV reported. Borden-Cortez was arrested on May 7, 2021, in Springfield, Oregon, while he was driving. Police said he initially challenged officers to shoot him before he was taken into custody.

Borden-Cortez will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum 50 years of his sentence.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance still
Police: Surveillance video shows suspect in fatal Burlington shooting
A Vermont man died Sunday when his truck crashed into a tree in the town of Benson.
Vermont man killed in Benson crash
St. Johnsbury Police say they found a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery when they...
Reported overdose leads police to armed robbery suspect
Lo Fasano spotted the wayward chicken on the Church Street Marketplace and took to social media...
Hitchhiking chicken catches a ride from Hinesburg to downtown Burlington
Old graded school in Wells River burns.
Historic Wells River school gutted by fire

Latest News

SDF
Rutland theatre among projects benefiting from pandemic
SDF
VSP conducted 19 internal investigations last year
SDF
Some Burlington beaches remain closed
FILE - A U.S. Secret Service officer takes a position in the street as President Donald Trump's...
Secret Service Jan. 6 texts erased despite Congress’ request
FILE - Califf said Tuesday, July 19, 2022, that he has commissioned an independent review of...
FDA weighs oversight changes after formula, Juul troubles