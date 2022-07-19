Newport grandfather pleads not guilty following swimming pool accident

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newport grandfather had pleaded not guilty to two counts of cruelty to a child and reckless endangerment connected to a swimming pool accident earlier this month.

Kevin West, 46, faces child cruelty charges following the July 5 incident. Police say West was supposed to be supervising his three-year-old grandson, Aweyn West, but allegedly fell asleep and did not see the child fall into the water. He was rescued several minutes later by a family member and is recovering at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

West was ordered not to have contact with the child’s parents or to discuss the case.

