Police investigating body of woman found in Brattleboro

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating what they call the suspicious death of a woman in Brattleboro.

The Vermont State Police say the woman’s body was found at about 12:55 a.m Tuesday in a vehicle on Elliot Street and that her death appears suspicious.

Police released no other immediate details and say the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Reporter Adam Sullivan will have more on this developing story on the Channel 3 News starting at noon.

