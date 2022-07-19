Police investigating fatal crash in Peru, NY

PERU, NY. (WCAX) - A crash in Peru, New York remains under investigation after a Plattsburgh man is killed.

New York State Police say that around 7:30 p.m. Friday - crews responded to a UTV crash on Jarvis Road.

Police say 42 year old Joshua Boglisch of Plattsburgh was heading south on Jarvis road when he went of the road and crashed.

Police say Boglisch was thrown off his UTV and later died at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.