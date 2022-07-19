Advertisement

Possible tornado in Southern Vermont

Possible tornado damage in Addison, Vermont
Possible tornado damage in Addison, Vermont(Courtesy: Wendy Bruso)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - Addison residents think a tornado may have touched down in the town Monday night.

Viewer photos show damage on a property at the intersection of Route 17 and 22A. A boat apparently moved several feet, a roof top tipped over, and porch tent destroyed.

The National Weather Service tells Channel Three News they’ve received similar reports -- and will check out the area Tuesday -- to determine if the damage really was caused by a rare tornado.

The last confirmed tornado in Vermont was last March in Middlebury and Addison county.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man died Sunday when his truck crashed into a tree in the town of Benson.
Vermont man killed in Benson crash
St. Johnsbury Police say they found a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery when they...
Reported overdose leads police to armed robbery suspect
Claremont NH Drug Bust
Drug bust at Claremont, New Hampshire home
Missing NY teen found unharmed
Missing New York teen found unharmed
Surveillance photo
Police say teen involved in fatal shooting, looking to ID another suspect

Latest News

File photo
Covered Bridge hit again in Lyndonville
Police investigating fatal crash in Peru, NY
(MGN graphic)
Fmr. Senior Adviser for Rhode Island Governor McKee arrested in Vermont
Burlington approves lease with Beta Technologies
Burlington City Council approves long-term lease for Beta Technologies