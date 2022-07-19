Possible tornado in Southern Vermont

ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - Addison residents think a tornado may have touched down in the town Monday night.

Viewer photos show damage on a property at the intersection of Route 17 and 22A. A boat apparently moved several feet, a roof top tipped over, and porch tent destroyed.

The National Weather Service tells Channel Three News they’ve received similar reports -- and will check out the area Tuesday -- to determine if the damage really was caused by a rare tornado.

The last confirmed tornado in Vermont was last March in Middlebury and Addison county.

