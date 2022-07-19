Advertisement

Rutland theatre among projects benefiting from pandemic funding

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont economic development officials are highlighting millions of dollars in investments designed to revitalize downtowns.

Rutland’s Paramount Theatre has been undergoing renovations for years. They secured a $345,000 Capital Investment Grant last year created that will allow them to upgrade their lobby, box office, create new bathrooms, and restore the theater’s historic marquee. The upgrades are expected to provide $600,000 in economic revenue for Rutland.

The program is part of a sweeping economic development package passed by the Legislature this year. “We focused on shoring up a base of economic activity that will persevere into the future. It’s not about replenishing revenue lost but also about building blocks so we can realize those benefits in the years to come,” said Vt. Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein.

The Legislature is funneling another $40 million to the grant program but leaders say inflation and workforce challenges continue to challenge the state’s pandemic recovery.

