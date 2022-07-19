Advertisement

Some Burlington beaches remain closed

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a summer of relatively cool temperatures, the heat is on, and so are the water quality problems in Lake Champlain.

For those hoping to cool off in the heat, Burlington’s North Beach and Texaco Beach are closed Tuesday after parks staff spotted blue-green algae, which can make people or pets sick. They were also closed over the weekend.

They’ll reopen when testing shows the algae blooms are gone. You can follow the state’s Cyanobacteria Tracker to see the water conditions at a swimming spot near you.

