Vermont city considering overdose prevention sites

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City councilors voted in favor of researching the opening of an overdose prevention site. Only one councilor, Mark Barlow, was against the resolution, citing legal concerns.

In June, Governor Scott vetoed a bill that would’ve allowed safe injection sites in the state. Safe injection sites serve as a safe place for those using drugs to do so, while connecting them to other resources that may push them toward recovery

City councilors started looking into opening an overdose prevention site in 2018. They held off, citing extreme legal issues, but Burlington City Councilor Joe MaGee says now is the time to act.

The Department of Health says 215 people suffered fatal overdoses in 2021, a number that’s expected to increase this year.

“The war on drugs hasn’t worked. Arresting people, prosecuting them, putting them in prison does nothing to actually help people,” Magee said.

The proposed overdose prevention site would be staffed with professionals trained to use naloxone or other means to reverse an overdose. The city has been working with the Howard Center, among other organizations.

“Depending on their life, there is not a safe place for them to use, which puts them in jeopardy,” said Catherine Simonson with the Howard Center. “People over time develop relationships and start engaging with folks about other needs they have.”

With this resolution, the city will begin examining funding and legal issues. MaGee says there’s pending litigation between the Philadelphia organization, Safehouse, and the United States regarding sites like these ones. That litigation has been in the works since February of 2019.

“We’re expecting the Department of Justice to issue a memo on that litigation soon that will hopefully clear the way for overdose prevention sites and harm reduction,” MaGee said.

Despite the pending litigation, several New York organizations have opened overdose prevention sites, with no repercussions, something MaGee says they’d consider doing. As for funding, councilors are looking to expect dollars coming in from a recent opioid settlement.

“This problem is not going to go away by simply throwing more money at the war on drugs and preaching abstinence only,” he explained. ‘”We have to meet people where they’re at and an overdose prevention site is the way to do that,”

It’s also important to note Simonson from the Howard Center says research shows overdose prevention sites don’t increase crime, but there’s nothing that shows it’ll decrease it.

In addition to researching an overdose prevention site, this resolution calls for Mayor Miro Weinberger to proclaim August 31st as ‘International Overdose Awareness Day’ and September as ‘Recovery Month.’

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.