VSP conducted 18 internal investigations last year

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont State Police report released Tuesday reveals troopers violated policy a dozen times over a six-month period last year.

The synopses of internal investigations details 18 formal, internal VSP investigations into trooper misconduct conducted between July and December of 2021.

The reports -- which VSP only started releasing within the last couple of years -- are designed to increase transparency and public awareness.

The new report concludes multiple troopers violated VSP policy a total of 12 times. The most egregious of the findings took place in September when three troopers -- Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski, and David Pfindel -- were accused of creating fake COVID vaccination cards. All three resigned before the public safety commissioner could review the completed investigation and determine their punishment. At the time, VSP Commander Col. Matthew Birmingham told WCAX, “I’m embarrassed that this situation has occurred and know that it has tarnished the reputation of the Vermont State Police.”

The FBI was also investigating the potential federal crime but it’s unclear if they were ever charged.

Tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11, reporter Christina Guessferd will take a closer look at some of the other investigations involving the negligent discharge of a firearm, use of excessive force, and sexual harassment.

