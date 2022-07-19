Advertisement

VSP conducted 18 internal investigations last year

File Image
File Image(FILE)
By Christina Guessferd
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont State Police report released Tuesday reveals troopers violated policy a dozen times over a six-month period last year.

The synopses of internal investigations details 18 formal, internal VSP investigations into trooper misconduct conducted between July and December of 2021.

The reports -- which VSP only started releasing within the last couple of years -- are designed to increase transparency and public awareness.

The new report concludes multiple troopers violated VSP policy a total of 12 times. The most egregious of the findings took place in September when three troopers -- Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski, and David Pfindel -- were accused of creating fake COVID vaccination cards. All three resigned before the public safety commissioner could review the completed investigation and determine their punishment. At the time, VSP Commander Col. Matthew Birmingham told WCAX, “I’m embarrassed that this situation has occurred and know that it has tarnished the reputation of the Vermont State Police.”

The FBI was also investigating the potential federal crime but it’s unclear if they were ever charged.

Tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11, reporter Christina Guessferd will take a closer look at some of the other investigations involving the negligent discharge of a firearm, use of excessive force, and sexual harassment.

Related Stories:

Governor saddened by claim troopers made fake vaccine cards

3 Vt. troopers resign in connection with fake COVID vaccination card scheme

Vermont trooper accused of domestic assault quits

Former Vermont trooper admits to domestic violence charge

Suspended Vermont trooper who praised Washington mob resigns

Vermont AG calls for firing of trooper over social media posts on Capitol riot

Vermont state trooper pleads not guilty to assault

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance still
Police: Surveillance video shows suspect in fatal Burlington shooting
A Vermont man died Sunday when his truck crashed into a tree in the town of Benson.
Vermont man killed in Benson crash
St. Johnsbury Police say they found a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery when they...
Reported overdose leads police to armed robbery suspect
Lo Fasano spotted the wayward chicken on the Church Street Marketplace and took to social media...
Hitchhiking chicken catches a ride from Hinesburg to downtown Burlington
Old graded school in Wells River burns.
Historic Wells River school gutted by fire

Latest News

Michael Baker
Vt. corrections officer arrested for domestic assault
File photo
Some Burlington beaches remain closed
File photo
Vt. electric utilities urge customers to ‘defeat the peak’
An EF1 tornado hitting Addison Monday/Levi Barrett
NWS confirms Addison County tornado