Vt. corrections officer arrested for domestic assault

Michael Baker
Michael Baker(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MCINDOE FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - A corrections officer at the Saint Johnsbury prison is off the job following multiple charges.

Officer Michael Baker is accused of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, aggravated sex assault, and interference with access to emergency services. Authorities say the alleged crimes were also committed in front of a child.

Baker is now on administrative leave. DOC officials say the charges do not appear related to any state facility or inmates. They are conducting their own internal review.

