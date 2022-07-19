Advertisement

Vt. electric utilities urge customers to ‘defeat the peak’

File photo
File photo(KEYC)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s going to be hot Wednesday and some Vermont electric utilities are already asking customers to conserve energy.

With temperatures expected in the 90s, Vermont Electric Cooperative is asking people to cut back on their usage Wednesday evening through Thursday evening because demand for electricity across New England will be high.

Burlington Electric has also asked its members to conserve between 5 and 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man died Sunday when his truck crashed into a tree in the town of Benson.
Vermont man killed in Benson crash
Surveillance still
Police: Surveillance video shows suspect in fatal Burlington shooting
St. Johnsbury Police say they found a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery when they...
Reported overdose leads police to armed robbery suspect
Old graded school in Wells River burns.
Historic Wells River school gutted by fire
Claremont NH Drug Bust
Drug bust at Claremont, New Hampshire home

Latest News

An EF1 tornado hitting Addison Monday/Levi Barrett
NWS confirms Addison County tornado
x
Raw Video: Addison tornado
x
Clifford drops out of race for Congress
Authorities investigating the scene on Elliot Street in Brattleboro Tuesday morning.
Police seek ex-boyfriend of woman found dead in Brattleboro