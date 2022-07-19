Vt. electric utilities urge customers to ‘defeat the peak’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s going to be hot Wednesday and some Vermont electric utilities are already asking customers to conserve energy.

With temperatures expected in the 90s, Vermont Electric Cooperative is asking people to cut back on their usage Wednesday evening through Thursday evening because demand for electricity across New England will be high.

Burlington Electric has also asked its members to conserve between 5 and 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.