Vt. to use millions in pandemic money on entrepreneurs and start-ups

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of dollars will soon be available for Vermont entrepreneurs, as the state is set to make a big investment on start-ups.

Governor Phil Scott says Vermont will receive $57.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to provide more access to capital for Vermont entrepreneurs and small business startups.

Vermont’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) program will include access to low interest loans and early-stage venture capital investments.

The SSBCI program will receive nearly $29 million to focus on seed fund investments. Vermont will also allocate another $29 million to a loan participation program, administered by the Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA).

“My administration remains focused on retaining and creating jobs and supporting businesses in every region of the state,” said Governor Scott. “This program will support our innovative employers, helping them to grow and become national leaders while strengthening our communities here at home.”

