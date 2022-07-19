Advertisement

What’s behind expected bump in Social Security benefits?

By Darren Perron
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Social Security recipients could see a hefty increase in their payments next year because of inflation.

New estimates by the advocacy group The Senior Citizens League indicate up to a 10.5% increase. That would add about $175 to the average monthly retiree benefit, which is currently $1,668.

The way that the Social Security program is set up, benefits are adjusted based on the cost of living, so when inflation rises, benefits do too.

Darren Perron spoke with Mark Hamrick, a personal finance expert with Bankrate.com, about what the increase means for beneficiaries and for the program’s long-term solvency.

