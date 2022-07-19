Advertisement

Wildlife Watch: Bear-human conflicts on the rise

(Photo provided)
By Ike Bendavid
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High-risk bear conflicts, including home and vehicle entries, are on the rise, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

Officials say that while bear incident reports have been on the rise for a decade, they appear to be spiking this summer. with over 700 submitted.

Ike Bendavid spoke with department biologists and game wardens about what may be behind the increase.

