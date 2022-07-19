BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our hot and humid weather will continue as we head through the rest of the week with forecast high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s through Friday. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, but the majority of the forecast period will be hot and dry.

There is the chance for an isolated thunderstorm on Tuesday night. It will be warm and muggy into the early morning Wednesday with temperatures starting the day in the mid to upper 60s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Champlain Valley and parts of western Vermont and northern New York with heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees. Temperatures in most spots will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered on Thursday, with the chance for a few strong to severe storms through the afternoon and evening. Storms could contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs will still reach the upper 80s. We’ll be back to sunshine, and the heat and humidity will continue through Friday with highs again near 90.

The weekend may be a bit unsettled with the chance of showers on Saturday, and scattered showers likely on Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable with highs in the low 80s. The best chance of rain will likely be later on Sunday and into Monday. After a wet start to the week, skies will be partly sunny for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Stay cool!

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.