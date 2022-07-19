Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We will get the sunshine back today, now that the storm system that gave us the soggy & stormy weather on Monday has moved off to our east. That sunshine will bring the high temperatures back up into the mid/upper 80s. It will be muggy again, and staying that way for the rest of the week. There is just a slight chance for a passing, isolated shower or thunderstorm today with some instability in the air.

We will have the same kind of weather on Wednesday except it will be even hotter & more humid. Many spots will crack the 90 degree mark.

A frontal system will be coming through on Thursday with a more organized line of showers & thunderstorms, some of which could be on the strong to severe side.

Once that system goes by, we’ll clear out again for Friday, but it will still be hot.

The upcoming weekend is looking a bit unsettled. Neither day will be a washout, but there could be a few showers each day under partly sunny skies.

Try to keep cool during this stretch of hot & humid weather. Don’t overdo any physical activity outside, make sure your kids and pets are safe (do not leave them in a car unattended), and check on any neighbors that may have issues with hot & humid conditions. -Gary

