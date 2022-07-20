Advertisement

11-month-old child found dead in car parked at Florida hospice

TPD investigates death of 11-month-old child in parked car at Big Bend Hospice.
By Charles Roop, WCTV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - An 11-month-old child was found dead inside of a parked vehicle in Tallahassee Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Police were conducting a death investigation after officers responded to a call from Big Bend Hospice at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday. The call was placed by a worker at Big Bend Hospice, police confirmed to WCTV.

“The child was left in a parked vehicle for an extended period of time and sadly succumbed to his injuries,” police said Tuesday.

Police said Wednesday the child’s mother arrived for work at Big Bend Hospice Tuesday morning and inadvertently left her son in the vehicle when she parked in the lot. At the end of her shift, the mother found her child still in the vehicle and unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this point, and police said the investigation is continuing. The department says an autopsy and toxicology report will be performed on the boy to find the exact cause of death.

“At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives will present their findings to the State Attorney’s Office for a decision on potential charges,” Tallahassee Police Department’s press release said.

