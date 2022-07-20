Advertisement

Construction underway on housing in Franklin County, NY

A new multi-use housing development will be underway in Malone N.H. for low income tenants
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul says a new mixed-use development in Malone will have 40 affordable apartments and five commercial spaces.

It’s being called Harrison Place and it will also have on-site support services for 20 households experiencing homelessness. Services will include mental health services, career and training support, financial planning, and treatment and recovery services.

Hochul says the project costs $22 million and that it replaces a vacant building on Main Street downtown.

That includes removing seven buildings damaged by a fire in 2017.

