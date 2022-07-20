Eden man arrested on multiple arrest warrants
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - An Eden man is behind bars and being held without bail on three arrest warrants.
Vermont State Police say they took 31 year old Joseph Lilly into custody after conducting a search warrant at a home in Eden.
Lilly was wanted for violating a stalking order for repeatedly threatening an Eden town employee, simple assault and criminal threatening for trespassing on.
He’s being held in St. Johnsbury.
