Eden man arrested on multiple arrest warrants

Joseph Lilly, 31 arrested on multiple charges
Joseph Lilly, 31 arrested on multiple charges(Courtesy: Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - An Eden man is behind bars and being held without bail on three arrest warrants.

Vermont State Police say they took 31 year old Joseph Lilly into custody after conducting a search warrant at a home in Eden.

Lilly was wanted for violating a stalking order for repeatedly threatening an Eden town employee, simple assault and criminal threatening for trespassing on.

He’s being held in St. Johnsbury.

