HealthWatch: Husband and wife surgery team set up shop at Gifford

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont surgeons are partners in the operating room and in life. And the doctor duo say it’s their marriage that makes them better physicians.

For more than two decades, Dr. Dawn Holman and Dr. Aleksandr Sokolovsky have been each other’s right and left hand. The husband and wife know each other inside and out.

“I think it’s because we know how each other thinks and how each other operates. So, able to anticipate what’s going to happen next in terms of the surgery, not having to wait to be told to do something,” Holman said.

The general surgeons say it’s like having a built-in assistant who intuitively knows exactly where to stand over the table and which tools to use. The couple’s connection is stitched into every complicated operation, and together, their skills are as sharp as a scalpel. “The home life and the work life are one in the same. They’re inseparable,” Sokolovsky said.

The couple says surgery isn’t just a job, it’s a lifestyle. That’s why they’re always available to pick up the phone to give guidance to a hospital, primary care provider, or emergency room physician. Whether they’re cooking dinner or tag-teaming a WCAX interview.

“If I’m cutting grass at my house and somebody calls me and says they have a bad appendix that needs to come out, I park the lawn mower and I get in the car, I get in the hospital, I take the appendix out, whether I’m on call or not,” Sokolovsky said.

The couple have brought that mentality to Gifford Medical Center in Randolph. In May, the doctor duo closed their private practice in Virginia to serve central Vermonters. Now, each is responsible for their own unique sets of patients but unites to solve complex cases. Holman specializes in breast surgery, from biopsy to recovery and reconstruction. Sokolovsky’s expertise is minimally invasive procedures, from laparoscopic hernia repair to gallbladder surgery. They share the same health care values, especially prioritizing personal, one-on-one relationships with their patients. “We like seeing our patients in the grocery store and all of that. We know them and they know us,” Holman said.

Their goal -- patients can get all their needs met at Gifford rather than traveling hours to see different specialists. They say they’re fostering intimacy and trust while treating at the same caliber as larger facilities like UVM Medical Center.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Why come all the way out here and work at a smaller hospital?

Dr. Dawn Holman: Because they need us.

And because they say they want to be involved in their rural community. Growing up in Russia, Sokolovsky says he’s looking forward to a Vermont winter. “I’ve been playing hockey since I was six years old,” he said.

So, when he’s not scrubbing up at Gifford, he plans to coach kids at the local rink.

