Inflation taking a bite out of seniors on fixed incomes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Inflation is at highs not seen in decades, and for people on fixed incomes, the increase in prices is especially troubling.

The rate of inflation earlier this summer was pegged at over 9.1%, the highest it’s been in more than 40 years. The nearly 6% cost of living adjustment Social Security recipients got this year doesn’t cover that. AARP Vermont says what is especially challenging for seniors is that the prices are rising on everyday items including food, gas, and medications, and many seniors don’t have the ability to increase their income easily.

“Everybody needs gas or everybody needs food. Everybody needs their prescriptions. So, they’re really, really getting hit hard here. And their income is fixed so they don’t have an opportunity to go out there and create a bit more to cover that those inflationary costs,” said AARP’s Greg Marchildon.

He says seniors who are struggling with the rising costs should not be afraid to reach out for help through their local agency on aging, Meals on Wheels, or even friends and family.

