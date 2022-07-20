Advertisement

Inflation taking a bite out of seniors on fixed incomes

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Inflation is at highs not seen in decades, and for people on fixed incomes, the increase in prices is especially troubling.

The rate of inflation earlier this summer was pegged at over 9.1%, the highest it’s been in more than 40 years. The nearly 6% cost of living adjustment Social Security recipients got this year doesn’t cover that. AARP Vermont says what is especially challenging for seniors is that the prices are rising on everyday items including food, gas, and medications, and many seniors don’t have the ability to increase their income easily.

“Everybody needs gas or everybody needs food. Everybody needs their prescriptions. So, they’re really, really getting hit hard here. And their income is fixed so they don’t have an opportunity to go out there and create a bit more to cover that those inflationary costs,” said AARP’s Greg Marchildon.

He says seniors who are struggling with the rising costs should not be afraid to reach out for help through their local agency on aging, Meals on Wheels, or even friends and family.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say troopers and local police shot Matthew Davis, 34, Tuesday night around 7:45 p.m. in...
Police fatally shoot suspect in death of Mass. woman found in Brattleboro
Authorities investigating the scene on Elliot Street in Brattleboro Tuesday morning.
Police seek ex-boyfriend of woman found dead in Brattleboro
An EF1 tornado hitting Addison Monday/Levi Barrett
NWS confirms Addison County tornado
Surveillance still
Police: Surveillance video shows suspect in fatal Burlington shooting
Lo Fasano spotted the wayward chicken on the Church Street Marketplace and took to social media...
Hitchhiking chicken catches a ride from Hinesburg to downtown Burlington

Latest News

SDF
Slate Valley district middle schoolers prepare for move to new campus
SDF
Vt. lawmakers surveyed on improving legislative access
SDF
With Burlington beaches closed, officials warn against toxic algae's danger to pets
File photo
Vt. lawmakers surveyed on improving legislative access