King Street Center hosts block party in Burlington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A block party closed down parts of King Street in Burlington Tuesday afternoon.

The King Street Center put on the event to celebrate the community.

The non-profit works with kids and families on building life skills and a productive future.

Organizers say the event was a great way to get back out and connect.

“For the last 2 years we have been doing things as a small community inside our own walls. But now we have this opportunity to get back outside. Said Shabnam Nolan, the executive director of the King Street Center.

“It’s just a block party - we been having fun - we have ice cream - we have a bouncy castle here. Yeah. Good time? Yeah” said Calvin-Millhan Berry.

