Lake Placid gears up for Sunday’s Ironman

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Ironman triathlon comes to Lake Placid this Sunday. The event has been a staple in the community since 1999 and this year is expected to attract more than 2,200 athletes and their families. Concerns from some almost ended the event, but some new changes are aimed at keeping it running strong.

“We always love welcoming them,” said Elisa Macintosh with The Bookstore Plus on Lake Placid’s Main Street. She says the Ironman brings a boost in business and traffic. “I feel like extra stress maybe around this time of year just because we also have been doing construction for the games happening in the winter.”

But not everyone is as welcoming, according to Mary Jane Lawrence with the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism. “There were the pain points and how could we try to address those pain points so we could consider renewing a contract,” Lawrence said.

ROOST made a task force before the last Ironman contract ran out in 2021 to learn how the community and the race can better serve each other’s needs. Concerns surrounded road congestion from bicyclists training for the race as well as lack of communication between the event and host communities. “Surrounding towns felt like, you know, we are just the race course but where are the benefits? We want the athletes and their families to come and visit our businesses and visit our attractions and respect our lawns.”

Ironman made changes that include a code of conduct for the athletes. They’ve also created a map for visitors and a video highlighting communities the race touches, showing visitors things to do and places to see. Locals are also interested in changing the race calendar. “It’s right in the middle of July, which is a really busy season for us and the leisure traveler -- so, potentially moving it a little earlier,” Lawrence said.

Athletes like Jodi Plante say The Lake Placid course is one of the best in the country. Sunday will be her 3rd time on the mountain course and she said she signed up in fear it could be the village’s last. “I wished it didn’t and I’m very happy they do have an extended contract. I’m also very happy that Ironman is going to the towns and asking what is it that you need from us to help us stay,” she said.

The village has signed on for another three years and says there will be more changes throughout that contract as they work together to find new ways to coexist “In a kind and friendly way and be respectful, and I think that would bring us a long way,” Lawrence said.

Visitors can come cheer on the athletes this Sunday.

