Leahy returns to hospital for 2nd hip operation

Sen. Patrick Leahy/File
Sen. Patrick Leahy/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy was back at the hospital Tuesday for a second operation to repair his hip fractured in a fall last month.

Officials in Leahy’s office on Wednesday said the senator has continued to make progress in his rehabilitation following the initial operation but that on Tuesday his surgical team “found it necessary to perform an additional surgery to help advance his recovery.”  They say he is once again in his rehabilitation room and working with physical therapists to return home as soon as possible.

The 82-year-old initially broke his hip after falling at his McLean, Virginia, home on June 30.

