Man killed in ATV crash in Eden

EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - An Eden man died in an ATV crash with a car Tuesday night.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Route 100. The Vermont State Police say Lewis Jones, 75, was on an ATV when he pulled out of a home and into the road. They say the driver of a car tried to swerve to miss him, but that both collided in the center of the road. Lewis died at the scene.

Route 100 was closed north of the North Road Intersection for approximately 3,5 hours.

