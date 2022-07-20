New Vt. law aimed at monitoring surface water use in changing climate

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new law seeks to understand Vermont’s usage of surface water from the state’s water bodies and make them more resilient in the face of climate change.

It may be a scorcher this week, but in a few months ski resorts will be gearing up for the season and snowmaking. In 2019, Pico Mountian wanted to ramp up its operations. They applied for a permit to pump water from a reservoir on one side of the mountain to use it for snowmaking in an area that would drain onto the other side of the mountain. This transfer of water sparked a discussion on how best to manage the state’s surface water.

“Including the movement of pathogens, loading of pollutants, and the potential movement of aquatic invasive species,” said Kathy Urffer, a river steward with the Connecticut River Conservancy.

The ski industry already has to report its water use and seek a number of permits for snowmaking. But other industries like construction, fish hatcheries, and agriculture haven’t had to, until now.

“Farmers in Vermont, if they’re not keeping records. will have to keep records of their water use for livestock or irrigation or other farming usages,” said Ryan Patch with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.

Under a new law, Vermont is kickstarting an effort to better understand how transferring water from one watershed to another affects the state’s four water basins. Operations withdrawing more than 10,000 gallons in a 24-hour period or 150,000 gallons in a 30-day period, will have to register with the state and annually report their water transfers. “To get a sense of agricultural water usage is to aid in climate resilience planning on the state side,” Patch said.

The University of Vermont’s Climate Assessment shows the state’s overall climate getting hotter and wetter, and extreme weather events are becoming more frequent, including drought. The new law is aimed at equity. If someone upstream needs to use more water during a drought, then that resource is lost to people downstream.

New residents and development are also putting more pressure on water use. “If you kill a stream, multiple droughts, no water, there is no easy way to build that back,” Urffer said.

It’s the start of a system so the state can collect data and determine who is using water, and where, to better understand the impact on lakes, streams, and rivers, and preserve them for tomorrow.

